Kumamoto Quake to Be Designated for More State Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that the government will designate last week's major earthquake in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto as a disaster of extreme severity to provide more state aid for efforts to restore infrastructure and agricultural facilities.

Takaichi was speaking to reporters in the city of Kumamoto during her first visit to the prefecture since the earthquake struck on Tuesday, measuring up to the maximum seismic intensity of 7 on the Japanese scale.

The prime minister also indicated that the government will decide at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to spend over 20 billion yen from reserve funds to support the quake-affected areas.

Takaichi vowed to beef up so-called push-type assistance, which involves sending relief goods without waiting for requests for help from affected communities, as well as disaster restoration efforts.

"We'll do everything we can so that people can return to their normal lives without worries and as soon as possible," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]