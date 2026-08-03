LDP's Fukuoka Assembly Group Head to Quit after Post-Quake Party

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The head of the group of Liberal Democratic Party members in the prefectural assembly of Fukuoka in southwestern Japan on Monday expressed his intention to resign amid criticism over a fundraising party held soon after a massive earthquake struck the nearby prefecture of Kumamoto last week.

Tosho Matsuo, 53, had initially explained that the party was held to explain to supporters about a high-profile money scandal involving the LDP group in the prefectural assembly, and said that it was good to hold the event.

However, Matsuo told reporters on Monday, "I'd like to sincerely apologize for upsetting many people with my remarks."

His resignation is expected to be formally approved at a meeting of the LDP group on Friday. Matsuo said he will not resign as an assembly member.

Fukuoka Governor Seitaro Hattori issued a statement saying that he understands Matsuo is resigning to take responsibility for his insensitive remarks to people affected by the disaster and those working to provide support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]