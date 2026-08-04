Ukraine's Ties with Japan Short of High Expectations: Zelenskyy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Ukraine's relations with Japan are still at a level short of its high expectations prompted by major political changes in the Asian country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Making the remark at a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors in Kyiv on Monday, Zelenskyy instructed diplomats to work on improving his country's relations with Japan further.

Ukraine had "high expectations" about enhancing its ties with Japan following "significant political changes" there, according to an English text of his speech released by the presidential office.

"However, the results so far have not been as significant," he also said.

After expressing his gratitude for Japan's support provided so far, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs to propose how this problem can be resolved.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]