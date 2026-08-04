Japan, Mexico to Hold 1st Economic Dialogue by End-March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Mexican counterpart, Roberto Velasco, at a meeting in Mexico on Monday, agreed to launch a high-level economic dialogue framework between their countries and aim to hold its first meeting by the end of March 2027.

The two countries are expected to discuss economic security and other issues under the framework. Motegi and Velasco also agreed to bolster bilateral cooperation over issues on energy including crude oil.

Velasco said that his country wants to further deepen ties with Japan in the lead-up to the 140th anniversary in 2028 of the establishment of the two nations' diplomatic relations.

Motegi said that he hopes to raise bilateral ties to a new level.

The top Japanese and Mexican diplomats also agreed to establish a task force at the bureau chief level to strengthen long-term bilateral relations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]