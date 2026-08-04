Japan Sees Urgent Need to Prepare for New Ways of Warfare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry emphasized the urgent need to prepare for what it calls new ways of warfare leveraging drones and artificial intelligence technology in an annual white paper adopted Tuesday.

The 2026 report, submitted by Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to the day's cabinet meeting, also displayed vigilance over the Chinese military's expanding activities in the Pacific, saying Japan should respond with its "comprehensive national power."

The white paper said that large-scale attacks combining low-cost unmanned equipment and conventional missiles have been conducted on the battlefields of Ukraine fighting Russia's aggression.

Acknowledging that preparing for prolonged conflicts has become a key issue, the government stressed the importance of securing adequate stockpiles and ensuring sustained operational capability.

Regarding China's military activities, the report maintained the same phrasing as in recent years, describing them as "a serious concern" for Japan and the international community and "the greatest strategic challenge," which Japan needs to respond to.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]