Japan Food Exports Increase 10.9 Pct in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food items grew 10.9 pct from a year earlier to 897.7 billion yen in January-June, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

The export value marked a record high for the first-half period although the pace of increase slowed from some 15 pct a year before.

Exports were the highest on record for 23 items, including green tea, yellowtail and sauce and mixed seasonings.

Shipments of green tea, including matcha, came to 48.2 billion yen, up 83.5 pct, the sharpest rise among all items, reflecting growing demand for use mainly in matcha lattes and sweets in Europe, the United States and Southeast Asia.

Yellowtail exports expanded 69.0 pct to 43.4 billion yen, thanks to higher prices and robust demand in North America and South Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]