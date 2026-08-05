Manager of Quake-Hit Kumamoto Inn Voices Resolve, Worries

Newsfrom Japan

Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The manager of Kinparo expressed both resolve and worries after last week's major earthquake severely damaged the century-old "ryokan" Japanese-style inn in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Founded in the Hinagu hot spring resort in Yatsushiro in 1910, Kinparo, whose main building and main gate are registered tangible cultural properties of the country, suffered extensive damage in the July 28 quake.

The damage is more serious than that caused by similarly powerful twin earthquakes that rocked the prefecture in a decade ago, according to Misao Matsumoto, the 72-year-old manager.

While expressing her wish to "rebuild it again," she said, "I wonder how long it will take to reopen it." She added, "I wonder if we can reopen it in the first place."

After the 2016 earthquakes, Kinparo took in about 30 million yen in loans for repairs of cracked walls and reopened about a year later. The owner family is still paying their debts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]