Toyota Raises Full-Year Net Profit Forecast

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Tuesday revised up its full-year net profit forecast to 3.25 trillion yen from 3 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2026, which ends next March, the leading Japanese automaker also upgraded its operating profit projection to 3.4 trillion yen from 3 trillion yen and its revenue estimate to 54 trillion yen from 51 trillion yen.

In April-June, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 75.6 pct from a year before to 1,477 billion yen, the first increase for the quarter in two years, on the back of a weaker-than-expected yen.

Meanwhile, quarterly operating profit declined 8.8 pct to 1,063.4 billion yen. Revenues rose 10.4 pct to 13,525.4 billion yen.

Global vehicle sales at the Toyota group, including Daihatsu Motor Co., decreased 4.1 pct to 2,714,000 units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]