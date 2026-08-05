U.S. Ambassador to Skip Hiroshima, Nagasaki Peace Ceremonies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass will not attend this year's peace ceremonies in Hiroshima and Nagasaki to honor the victims of the 1945 atomic bombings of the cities, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo has said.

Aaron Snipe, deputy chief of mission at the embassy, will represent the United States at the annual ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, on Thursday and that in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, on Sunday, according to the announcement made Tuesday.

It will be the first time for a U.S. ambassador to miss either the Aug. 6 Hiroshima ceremony or the Aug. 9 Nagasaki ceremony since Rahm Emanuel missed the event in Nagasaki in 2024.

Glass said in the statement that Hiroshima and Nagasaki are "not only inspiring symbols of peace and hope for the world but also a reminder that the U.S.-Japan partnership can never rest in its mission to preserve peace and protect freedom across the Indo-Pacific region."

But the ambassador did not provide a reason for his absence. Glass attended both ceremonies in August 2025, about four months after he assumed the Tokyo post.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]