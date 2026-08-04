Japan's Speed Skating Star Miho Takagi Given People's Honor Award

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday presented the People's Honor Award to retired speed skating star Miho Takagi.

After bringing home a total of 10 Olympic medals throughout her speed skating career, the most by any female Japanese athlete competing in the Summer and Winter Olympics, the 32-year-old retired from competition this spring.

At a ceremony held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Takagi received a certificate of the commendation, a plaque and a 10-piece knife set as a commemorative gift.

The award was previously given to 27 individuals and one team for notable accomplishments in sports, entertainment and other fields, with Takagi becoming the 28th individual to be honored.

She was the first ever speed skater to receive the honor, as well as the fifth female athlete.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]