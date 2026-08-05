Parents of Iranian Boy Killed by Airstrike Visit Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The parents of an Iranian boy killed by an airstrike, now on a visit to Hiroshima, are set to attend Thursday's annual ceremony to honor the victims of the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city.

On Tuesday, they attended a film festival related to Iran. Their happy time will never return, the couple said, expressing their wish that such a tragedy will not happen to anybody else.

Their 7-year-old son, Makan Nasiri, a first grader at an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, was killed by an air raid on the school conducted possibly by the U.S. military in February. The attack killed a total of about 170 people.

The boy's parents shed tears when a video of fighting was shown at the beginning of the film festival.

His 41-year-old mother, Asiyeh Rahinezhadmahmoodi, said that her son never returned home after she sent the boy, in a blue sweater, off to school. The son's sweater and shoes were found, but his body was not discovered, the mother said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]