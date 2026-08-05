Japan's Koizumi Backs Nuke-Free World after Controversy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has expressed support for a world without nuclear weapons after his proposal for debates without any taboos on nuclear policy sparked controversy, including among hibakusha atomic bombing survivors.

"I strongly sympathize with the earnest desire of hibakusha for a world without nuclear weapons," Koizumi told a press conference Tuesday.

In an online program last month, Koizumi said that Japan cannot avoid discussions on the difficult issue of nuclear policy. This drew criticism from a hibakusha organization in the western city of Hiroshima, which suffered an atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. The group said that Koizumi's remark was "unforgivable."

"Speaking of defense policy in general, I said that it is important to discuss without excluding any options," Koizumi said Tuesday. "We will continue to work proactively to maintain and strengthen the international system of (nuclear) disarmament and nonproliferation."

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