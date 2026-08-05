309 Rushed to Hospitals for Heatstroke in Quake-Hit Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of people rushed to hospitals for heatstroke in earthquake-hit Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in the week through Sunday totaled 309, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The figure was up 89 from the previous week, with 19 patients suffering severe symptoms and requiring hospitalization for at least three weeks, the agency said Tuesday.

The July 28 quake registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in Kumamoto.

Many locations in the prefecture recorded temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher, marking the prefecture's highest weekly number of heatstroke-related emergency transports since this year's survey began on May 1.

In quake-stricken areas, at least one person is suspected of dying from heatstroke after spending nights in a car.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]