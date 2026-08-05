Japan Govt OKs Consumption Tax Cut Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday approved a plan to lower the consumption tax rate on food from 8 pct to 1 pct for two years from next April as a measure to cushion the impact of inflation.

The plan was adopted at an extraordinary cabinet meeting after the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party completed their internal procedures on the plan earlier in the day.

The government is slated to adopt a tax system reform package in September and submit legislation to implement the tax cut to an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, expected to be convened in autumn.

This would be the first reduction in consumption tax since its introduction in 1989.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who heads the LDP, announced the tax cut plan Thursday, together with a measure to provide cash benefits to middle- and low-income earners in order to offset their consumption tax burden for food.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]