Kumamoto Quake-Affected People Warned of Approaching Typhoon

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Over 7,100 people remained at evacuation centers in Kumamoto Prefecture as of Wednesday, eight days after a massive earthquake struck the southwestern Japan prefecture.

The prefectural government and others have urged those living in their cars or staying in their own homes after the 7.1-magnitude temblor to be wary of Typhoon Dolphin, which is forecast to approach the prefecture by the weekend.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 13th typhoon of the season was traveling in a westerly direction east of the main island of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, with a central atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 45 meters per second.

The strong typhoon is expected to cross the East China Sea after approaching the Okinawa main island on Friday.

Also on Wednesday, the large ferry Hakuo II, chartered by the Defense Ministry, began offering evacuees bathing, medical and other services at Yatsushiro Port in the city of Yatsushiro. This is the first initiative under the 2021 law on promoting the use of ships to provide medical care.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]