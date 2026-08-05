Knife-Wielding Man Dies after Being Shot by Osaka Police

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A man armed with a knife died after being shot by an Osaka prefectural police officer who had repeatedly warned him to drop the weapon in the city of Kawachinagano in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the police received an emergency call reporting that a man with a knife was rampaging near the entrance of a supermarket in Kawachinagano.

According to the Osaka police, five officers arrived at the scene, and a 32-year-old officer warned the man to drop the knife. Since the man ignored this, the officer fired a warning shot into the air.

When the man kept moving toward the officer, he fired his handgun at the man, hitting him in the left side of the chest.

The man was arrested on the spot on suspicion of obstructing official duties and other charges, but was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]