8 Vietnamese Arrested for Possessing Stimulants in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural police have arrested eight Vietnamese men on suspicion of possessing stimulant drugs at a commercial building in the western Japan prefecture, it was learned Wednesday.

The suspects, including 23-year-old Phan Van Huy, unemployed and with no fixed address, were arrested for allegedly possessing 0.2 gram of stimulants in a VIP room at a karaoke establishment in the building in the Nishishinsaibashi district in the city of Osaka in the early hours of June 28.

The police raided the building the same day in connection with a separate drug case and seized various powders believed to be illegal drugs. Huy was among the Vietnamese people arrested through the raid on suspicion of illegally staying in Japan and other allegations.

The building houses nightclubs and restaurants catering to the Vietnamese community, with some establishments believed to have banned non-Vietnamese individuals from entering. Police are investigating how the eight suspects obtained the stimulants.

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