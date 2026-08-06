Historian's Wife Takes Over Research on U.S. Captives in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--After the death of Shigeaki Mori, a Japanese historian known for his research on U.S. prisoners of war who died in the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945, his wife, Kayoko, 84, took over his research.

"I will follow his will and continue his research," said Kayoko, who worked with her husband to convey the message that the tragedy of the atomic bombing knew no borders.

On June 3, two and a half months after Shigeaki died at the age of 88, Robert Tatalovich, a 66-year-old bereaved relative of one of the U.S. captives, visited Hiroshima for the first time. Kayoko guided him to a hill on the city's outskirts where a U.S. military plane crashed, resulting in the capture of his uncle, Joseph Dubinsky, who was later died due to the atomic bombing.

In 1999, Shigeaki informed other bereaved relatives of the result of his research on Dubinsky.

Masayoshi Kubota, 94, who witnessed the aircraft crash and cooperated with Shigeaki's research, joined Tatalovich and Kayoko that day and handed Tatalovich a piece of the aircraft he had picked up at the crash scene.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]