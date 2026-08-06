Japan's Motegi, Panama Pres. Agree to Cooperate on Canal Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino have agreed to enhance cooperation to ensure a stable operating environment for the Panama Canal.

During a meeting in Panama City on Wednesday local time, Motegi and Mulino discussed collaboration leveraging Japanese companies' expertise in various fields, including waste management, to help ensure the stable use of the canal.

The two emphasized the importance of maintaining and developing maritime order. They also exchanged views on the situations in their respective regions.

Mulino expressed appreciation for Japan's support to date and said he hopes to further deepen bilateral ties and elevate the relationship to a strategic partnership.

"The momentum to further strengthen our relationship is growing," Motegi said in response.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]