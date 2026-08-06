Japan Police to Analyze “Tokuryu” Communications Remotely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency said Thursday that it will consider introducing a new investigation method of remotely analyzing communications and information exchanged between members of “tokuryu” loosely organized anonymous criminal groups through highly confidential apps.

The method is intended to prevent damage by detecting tokuryu groups’ special fraud and other crime plans before they are put into action.

A relevant panel of experts will hold its first meeting Monday to discuss technical matters, challenges in terms of human rights, such as secrecy of communication, and necessary legal preparations, partly by studying measures adopted by foreign investigative authorities, for the early implementation of the investigation technique.

Its nine members, including university professors well versed in the Constitution and criminal law, a lawyer and a cybersecurity expert, will also take up issues such as the scope of information to be collected through the new investigation method and the types of crimes subject to it.

The method involves remote-controlling smartphones and other devices of high-ranking tokuryu members identified through police investigations and other measures to access the records of communication and other information.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]