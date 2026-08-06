Hiroshima A-Bomb Survivors Hope for Peace

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and bereaved families offered prayers at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Thursday, hoping for a peaceful world without nuclear weapons 81 years after the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city.

Kinuko Hiura, 83, was exposed to the bombing at home, about 2 kilometers from ground zero, when she was 2 years old. She was trapped under the wreckage in her father's arms, but was later rescued.

Her husband, who died eight years ago, was exposed to the atomic bombing when he was in his mother's womb. Hiura's parents, also hibakusha survivors, have already died. Hiura came to the park to tell them that she is doing well.

An 83-year-old woman was exposed to the bombing at the age of 2 with her parents and younger brother. She does not remember the actual experience, but her parents told her of the sight of the city reduced to ashes.

"I hope my children and grandchildren will live in peace," the woman said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]