Japan's Defense Minister to Visit Australia, India in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is considering visiting Australia and India around Aug. 18-20 to discuss defense cooperation, Defense Ministry officials said Thursday.

In Australia, Koizumi is expected to hold trilateral defense ministers' talks with Richard Marles of Australia and Chris Penk of New Zealand.

The three ministers are likely to discuss proposed exports to New Zealand of an upgraded model of Japan's Mogami-class frigate.

Australia plans to introduce the upgraded Mogami for its next-generation naval frigate. Japan and Australia aim to encourage New Zealand to adopt the same frigate to help deepen security cooperation among the three countries.

In India, Koizumi is expected to meet with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss cooperation on defense equipment, including Japan's planned exports of its Unicorn communication antenna system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]