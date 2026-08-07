Ex-Hiroshima Carp Catcher Wishes for Peace 81 Years after A-Bomb

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Minoru Hasebe, a 94-year-old former catcher for what is now the Hiroshima Toyo Carp professional baseball team, expressed his wish for continued peace as the team's home city marked 81 years since it suffered an atomic bombing.

On Aug. 6, 1945, the day of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, western Japan, in the closing days of World War II, Hasebe, then a high school student, was at his home roughly 9 kilometers from the hypocenter of the blast.

At 8:15 a.m., a sudden flash of light lit up his room and he heard a loud rumble. Hasebe thought that a bomb had fallen and went to the bank of a nearby river, where he saw a mushroom cloud.

"It was purplish pink," he recounted. "The smoke gradually expanded and went up."

The atomic bomb destroyed the building of his school, so classes were held outdoors using recovered blackboards and desks. Hiroshima was not an easy place to study in, however.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]