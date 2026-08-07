6 Yrs Sought for Ex-Massage Shop Chief over Thai Girl Sex Work Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors have sought a six-year prison sentence and a fine of 2 million yen for a former operator of a Tokyo massage parlor accused of having a Thai girl, then 12, provide sexual services.

The defense claimed the innocence of Masayuki Hosono, 52. Tokyo District Court is set to hand down a ruling on Sept. 15.

During Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors argued that Hosono, who faces charges including child welfare law violation, could have easily verified the girl’s age by checking her passport although he was told by her mother that the girl was her 20-year-old sister.

“Sexual exploitation cannot be eradicated as long as people like the defendant continue to create an environment to have children work,” they added, denouncing Hosono’s act.

According to the indictment, Hosono allegedly forced the girl to do sexual acts to male customers and himself between June and August last year, without confirming her age.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]