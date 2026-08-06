N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from Wonsan in the eastern province of Kangwon at around 5 p.m. Thursday, the South Korean military said.

The missile is believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, and no damage to aircraft or vessels has been confirmed, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.

Following the launch, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters in Tokyo that Japan had strongly protested to North Korea through embassy channels in Beijing.

"A series of actions by North Korea threaten peace and safety in our country, region, and the international community," Koizumi stressed.

The South Korean military said that it is strengthening surveillance and remaining alert for possible additional launches, adding that the country is closely sharing missile information with Japan and the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]