Nintendo Posts 53.5 Pct Growth in April-June Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Thursday that its group net profit grew 53.5 pct from a year before to 147,423 million yen in April-June, despite a slowdown in sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 video game console.

The Japanese game giant saw strong sales of game software, as well as the popularity of "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," which was released in April.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Nintendo reported sales of 517.8 billion yen, down 9.5 pct, as Switch 2 sales declined about 30 pct to 3.82 million units.

Nevertheless, its operating profit jumped 2.5-fold to 142,596 million yen, driven by refunds of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and foreign exchange gains from the weaker yen.

For the year ending next March, the company kept its full-year earnings forecasts unchanged.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]