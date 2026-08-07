Donations to Quake-Hit Kumamoto Reach 4.3 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, has said that monetary donations from at home and abroad, including through Japan’s “furusato nozei” tax incentive-backed program, have reached 4,321.3 million yen following the July 28 major earthquake that struck the prefecture.

The figure, which was as of Wednesday, was announced Thursday.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the enthusiastic support for Kumamoto,” Kumamoto Governor Takashi Kimura said Thursday. “We will make good use of the donations to support quake victims and promote postdisaster reconstruction.”

Donations for direct distribution to victims totaled 3,635.42 million yen, according to the prefectural government.

Individuals and corporations contributed 352.14 million yen in 25,125 cases under the furusato nozei donation system, while 333.74 million yen was provided in 98 cases under a separate furusato nozei program that offers tax incentives to businesses making contributions to local governments’ regional revitalization projects.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]