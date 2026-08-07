S. Korea Conducts Defense Drill for Japan-Claimed Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean navy has said that it conducted a defense exercise for a group of Sea of Japan islets claimed by Tokyo but effectively controlled by Seoul.

The drill, part of regular exercises held about twice a year for the islets, called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, was carried out behind closed doors, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

The navy said Thursday that the aim of the drill was to respond to threats on South Korea’s territory, people and property.

Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, lodged a strong protest with Lee Sang-yeol, deputy chief of mission at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo, over the exercise, according to the ministry.

The navy said that the training method and the size of participating troops were consistent with previous drills. It was the third defense drill for the isles under the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who took office in June 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]