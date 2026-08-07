Takaichi Refrains from Denying Revision of Nonnuclear Principles

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a press conference in the western city of Hiroshima on Thursday did not clearly rule out a possibility of reviewing the country's three nonnuclear principles.

She is thus believed to have indicated her long-held desire to amend one of the three principles--not allowing the entry of nuclear weapons into the country. The other two principles are not possessing nuclear weapons and not producing them.

The handling of the three nonnuclear principles is likely to be one of the focal points in the context of the government's plan to update its three national security-related documents by the end of this year.

"I refrain from giving preconception," Takaichi said at the press conference, asked if the government will amend the nonnuclear rules in line with the update of the security documents. Still, she went on to say, "We are firmly maintaining (the principles) as a policy direction."

Also in her address at an annual ceremony in Hiroshima earlier in the day to honor the victims of the August 1945 atomic bombing of the city and pray for peace, Takaichi said that her administration is "firmly holding on to" the three nonnuclear principles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]