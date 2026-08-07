Violin Made of A-Bombed Hiroshima Tree Played for Peace

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--A muku tree that survived the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, a city in western Japan, 81 years ago has found a new life after death as a violin, whose melodies convey messages of peace and hope.

"I want people to feel the life force of trees through the sound," said violinist Asaka Shirai, a 61-year-old Hiroshima native.

The violin was made from a tree that survived the atomic bombing about some 530 meters from ground zero on Aug. 6, 1945, and was maintained by the city government until it died in 2022.

The tree was set to be discarded, but a local rotary club took it over and turned it into the violin in 2025, the 80th anniversary of the bombing.

Shirai performed 12 suites at a peace-themed concert in Hiroshima on Saturday while explaining the violin's background.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]