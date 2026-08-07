Prince Hisahito Offers Flowers for Hiroshima A-Bomb Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Prince Hisahito, the son of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, offered flowers at a cenotaph for atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Friday, a day after the 81st anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima.

This is the first time the prince has performed official duties outside Tokyo without being accompanied by other members of the Imperial Family.

On the day, Prince Hisahito also visited Honkawa Elementary School Peace Museum, where part of a school building hit by the atomic bombing in the closing days of World War II is preserved.

At a gathering of the Nippon Scout Jamboree in the town of Jinsekikogen, Hiroshima Prefecture, the prince gave a speech, first expressing his condolences to those affected by the powerful earthquake that struck the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto on July 28.

The prince then said that he enjoyed setting up a tent and speaking with other participants there.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]