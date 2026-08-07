Japan Bought Record 6.27 T. Yen in April 30 Intervention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan bought 6,278.7 billion yen for dollars in a foreign exchange market intervention on April 30, the largest-ever yen-buying operation in a single day, Ministry of Finance data showed Friday.

The figure topped the previous record of 5,918.5 billion yen marked on April 29, 2024.

According to the market intervention data for April-June, Japanese authorities carried out yen-buying, dollar-selling operations on a total of three days, all around the country's Golden Week holiday period.

Authorities purchased 780.2 billion yen on May 4 and 4,675.9 billion yen on May 6, bringing the three-day total to 11,734.9 billion yen.

It was the first time for Japan to carry out currency market intervention since July 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]