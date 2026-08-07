Kirin to Acquire Leading Canadian Supplements Maker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Kirin Holdings Co. said Friday it will make Canada's leading dietary supplements maker Jamieson Wellness Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary.

The major Japanese beverage maker will acquire all outstanding shares in Jamieson Wellness for 1,898 million Canadian dollars.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in October or later following procedures in Canada.

As Japan's beer market continues to shrink, Kirin has been expanding its health-related business, particularly through products using its original "Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma."

In the health food sector, Kirin has acquired Japanese cosmetics and dietary supplements maker Fancl Corp. and Australian health supplements producer Blackmores Ltd. to strengthen its presence in Asia and Oceania. Kirin hopes to further accelerate its growth through the acquisition of Jamieson Wellness.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]