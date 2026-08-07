Japan, Ecuador to Continue Economic Talks with EPA in Mind

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has agreed with his Ecuadorian counterpart Roberto Kury to continue discussions on further deepening bilateral economic relations, with the early conclusion of an economic partnership agreement for free trade in mind.

The accord was reached at a meeting held in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, on Thursday.

Motegi and Kury affirmed that working-level officials of the two countries will proceed with negotiations and report the results to the ministers by the end of this year.

The ministers also agreed to advance bilateral cooperation in the field of economic security, including making supply chains for crude oil and mineral resources more resilient.

Motegi said that Japan is eager to boost ties with Ecuador by utilizing the "complementary bilateral relationship."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]