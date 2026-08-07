Tamaki Faces Challenger in DPFP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--A lawmaker challenged Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki for the party presidency Friday, although Tamaki remains the overwhelming favorite to win a third term.

Mikihiko Hashimoto, 30, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, and Tamaki, 57, filed their candidacies for the leadership election, with the campaign starting Aug. 22. Voting will take place Sept. 6.

The party hopes the campaign will raise its profile and help rebuild support.

Hashimoto, a former Air Self-Defense Force officer, was first elected to the Lower House in 2024 and is now serving his second term. He lost the February Lower House election in the Saitama No. 13 constituency, north of Tokyo, but retained his seat through the proportional representation system in the north Kanto region block.

The leadership race will be decided under a 159-point system. Each of the party's 53 Diet members is assigned one point, while local assembly members are allocated 53 points and party members and supporters another 53, with both pools distributed proportionally under the D'Hondt method.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]