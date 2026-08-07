PM Takaichi to Make "Appropriate" Decision on Yasukuni Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will make an "appropriate" decision on whether to visit Tokyo's war-related Yasukuni Shrine on Aug. 15, the anniversary of the country's surrender in World War II, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Friday.

The Shinto shrine is regarded by neighboring countries such as China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's wartime militarism as it honors Class-A war criminals along with the nation's war dead.

Takaichi visited the shrine on the anniversary last year before becoming prime minister in October. However, she did not visit the shrine during last year's autumn festival just before taking office, nor did she visit during this year's spring festival.

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