Japan to Raise Salaries, Bonuses for Govt Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Personnel Authority on Friday called for raising monthly salaries for government employees by an average 3.51 pct, or 15,056 yen, and their annual bonuses to 4.7 months of salary, up 0.05 month, for fiscal 2026, which started in April.

This marks the fifth consecutive year of increase in both monthly wages and bonuses. Government employees will receive 267,000 yen more in fiscal 2026 than in the previous year.

The recommendations came after a survey by the agency found government workers' monthly salaries were lower than those of private firms by 15,056 yen and that their bonuses were 0.07 month lower than those in the private sector. Private companies have raised wages in recent years to secure personnel amid rising inflation.

A "relocation allowance" will be newly established in fiscal 2026 to reduce the economic burdens caused by relocation. Those who are transferred alone will receive 11,000 yen to 105,000 yen per month depending on distance. Other employees will receive 6,000 yen to 43,000 yen per month. The allowance will be provided for three years.

The agency also called for establishing unpaid leave that can be taken from one hour regardless of the reason, so that employees can temporarily shorten their working hours to take care of their children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]