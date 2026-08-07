Japan's Food Self-Sufficiency Rate Hits Record Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate in fiscal 2025 fell 1 percentage point from the previous year to 37 pct, dragged down by declining rice consumption, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said Friday.

Although the rate also stood at 37 pct in fiscal 1993, 2018 and 2020, the latest figure was the lowest on record when tenths and hundredths were taken into account.

The government aims to raise the rate to 45 pct by fiscal 2030, but it has remained largely in the upper 30 pct range since fiscal 2010.

By food category, Japan's self-sufficiency rate for rice was 96 pct. Annual per capita rice consumption fell 1.3 kilograms from the previous fiscal year to 52 kilograms.

A decline in consumption reduced the total calorie supply from rice. The drop in consumption of domestically produced rice, whose prices rose sharply, was particularly pronounced, further depressing the overall self-sufficiency rate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]