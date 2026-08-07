Japan Designates Kumamoto Quake for More State Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to designate the July 28 massive earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture as a disaster of extreme severity to increase state aid for the restoration of roads and other infrastructure, as well as agricultural facilities.

“We need to strengthen efforts for full restoration and support agricultural, forestry and fishery operators, as well as small and midsize businesses,” Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized at a meeting of the government’s emergency disaster response headquarters on Friday.

The designation allows the government to increase the state subsidy rate by around 10 to 20 pct for disaster restoration projects, easing the financial burden on affected municipalities.

The government also decided to apply the law for special administrative measures following disasters, including extensions of driver’s licenses and delays in bankruptcy procedures.

This is the ninth application of the law. The past disasters to which the law applied include the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in western Japan and the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]