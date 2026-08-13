Japan Testing New Tech to Prevent Heatstroke among Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry has launched a demonstration experiment to help protect elderly people from heatstroke by utilizing artificial intelligence and sensors to encourage them to use air conditioners properly.

The initiative aims to identify heatstroke risks proactively as extreme heat continues to claim the lives of many elderly people indoors.

The demonstration test features three programs--an AI-based system that estimates core body temperatures and notifies users of the risk of heatstroke via a smartwatch, a monitoring system that notifies registered family members through an app when indoor temperatures exceed certain levels and a system that automatically activates air conditioners based on room temperatures.

The test uses commercially available products developed mainly by medical device manufacturers. It began in June, covering 60 to 70 participants aged 65 and older. The trial is expected to continue for about four months, through September.

If the systems prove effective, the ministry plans to provide support for their adoption in earnest beginning in fiscal 2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]