GPIF Posts Record Investment Profit of 24 T. Yen in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that its investment profits in April-June reached a quarterly record high of 24,089.5 billion yen, thanks to rises in domestic and foreign stock prices.

In the quarter, the GPIF posted an investment return of 8.2 pct. It earned a profit of 10,275.3 billion yen from domestic stocks, 12,286.6 billion yen from foreign stocks, and 2,375.4 billion yen from foreign bonds.

A weaker yen increased the value of its holdings of foreign currency-denominated assets.

On the other hand, the GPIF incurred a loss of 847.8 billion yen from domestic bonds, as bond yields rose partly due to an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Its cumulative profits from market investments, which began in fiscal 2001, now total 221,020.1 billion yen. As of June, it had 317,759.6 billion yen in assets under management.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]