Nichirei Lowers Full-Year Outlook after Cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Frozen food maker Nichirei Corp. on Friday lowered its net profit projection for the year through December to 20.4 billion yen from 25.2 billion yen, due to costs related to a recent cyberattack and turmoil in the Middle East.

Nichirei also said that personal information may have been leaked due to the cyberattack.

The company will book a special loss of 1 billion yen for system restoration and other costs.

For the current business year, Nichirei now expects sales of 618.5 billion yen, up from the previously projected 609.4 billion yen, and an operating profit of 30 billion yen, down from 33.8 billion yen.

On July 13, Nichirei was hit by a system failure due to unauthorized access. It was later confirmed to be a cyberattack. The system glitch affected subsidiary operations, disrupting the supply of frozen food and other products to restaurants and retailers. The operations fully resumed on July 24.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]