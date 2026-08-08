Video of Takaichi's Visit to Quake-Hit Kumamoto under Fire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--A roughly two-minute video of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to earthquake-stricken Kumamoto Prefecture on Monday has sparked controversy, with some saying that it is like a promotional video for the country's leader.

The video was created by the prime minister's office and posted on its official account on X, formerly Twitter, on the night of the visit. The 7.1-magnitude temblor, which struck on July 28, registered 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in some municipalities in the southwestern Japan prefecture.

Accompanied by piano music, the video mainly shows the prime minister filmed from various angles, including during her inspection from aboard a flying helicopter. Footage of Takaichi shaking hands with survivors was edited to be in slow motion, and the video ends with a survivor expressing gratitude to the prime minister.

A survey using social media analysis tool Brandwatch showed that there were a total of approximately 14,900 replies to and reposts of the video as of Thursday.

Many of them were critical of the video, with one post saying that it "only looks like an advertisement aimed at shoring up the approval rating of the (Takaichi) administration" and another describing the video as "political use of disaster-stricken areas." Meanwhile, there were also supportive remarks, with one post saying, "I think disaster victims will feel encouraged."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]