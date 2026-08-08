Osaka Adopts Plan to Create 4 Wards under Metropolis Project

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural and municipal governments of Osaka, western Japan, have adopted a plan to realign the prefectural capital's current 24 wards into four special wards under the so-called Osaka metropolis administrative reform project.

The decision was made at Friday's meeting of the statutory committee on the realignment project, held at the Osaka municipal government office.

The prefecture and the city of Osaka plan to hold a third local referendum on the metropolis plan in the capital city in autumn 2027. It was rejected in the two previous referendums, in 2015 and 2020.

Under the statutory committee, regional political party Osaka Ishin no Kai studied three options for the metropolis plan--reorganizing the current 24 wards into four or eight special wards, and allowing the existing wards to become 24 special wards without changing the borders.

The party concluded that the option to create four wards is the best in that the population and economic gaps between them would not be large and fiscal stability would be secured.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]