LDP, JIP Facing Challenges 10 Months On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its ally, the Japan Innovation Party, face a challenge of resolving a sense of distrust on both sides nearly 10 months after they formed a governing coalition.

The JIP has made tough policy demands to the LDP, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, on the back of their coalition agreement, reached last October, and frustration appears to be growing in both parties.

The JIP is expected to ask Takaichi to give a ministerial post to the party in a cabinet reshuffle likely to be conducted by September. Related developments are expected to be watched closely as a test regarding whether the two parties will be able to rebuild trust.

"We aim to move forward politics by sharing responsibilities (with the LDP)," JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, also governor of the western prefecture of Osaka, told reporters Friday, adding, "We will join the (Takaichi) cabinet if so requested."

"The coalition agreement is a promise we made to voters, so we will play a stronger role" to promote policies, he also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]