Japan to Draw Up Guidelines on Reuse Business

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry plans to draw up guidelines in fiscal 2027 to help foster reliable reuse companies so that consumers can buy and sell used items with a sense of safety.

As disputes between customers and some malicious firms have been reported, the ministry plans to encourage reuse companies to comply with laws and protect consumers through the guidelines, which will clarify standards on reliable businesses.

The Japan Reuse Affairs Association has designated Aug. 8 as "Reuse Day" to raise the public awareness of reuse services and established its own certification system to gain trust from consumers.

However, some businesses are operating without license, engaging in problematic practices such as charging high fees after advertising free collection and making unsolicited home visits to buy used products.

The guidelines, to be discussed by an expert panel, are expected to outline measures reuse businesses and flea market app operators should take, such as avoiding misleading expressions in advertisements and checking the quality of items. The ministry will also consider introducing a system to recognize and support good business operators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]