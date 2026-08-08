Amusement Parks across Japan Raising Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Amusement parks across Japan, including Tokyo Disney Resort, are raising their admission fees to offset rising labor, electricity and other costs and ease overcrowding during peak seasons.

As of last month, 32 of the 101 amusement park facilities in Japan have decided to raise ticket prices this year, according to research company Teikoku Databank Ltd.

Many facilities have adopted dynamic pricing systems, in which ticket prices vary depending on the season and day of the week.

Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, is set to raise the maximum admission price under its dynamic pricing system from 10,900 yen to 11,900 yen on Oct. 10, and to 12,400 yen the following day, both for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DissneySea.

Sanrio Puroland in Tama in Tokyo hiked its maximum ticket price by 1,000 yen to 6,900 yen on Aug. 1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]