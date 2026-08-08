Kumamoto Quake Death Toll Rises to 39

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, late last month has increased by one to 39, the prefectural government's disaster response headquarters said Saturday.

Of the total, 36 people died directly due to the July 28 earthquake, while the case of one person who died apparently because of heat stroke is believed to be related to the disaster. The two remaining deaths had been investigated for possible links with the earthquake.

The number of casualties from the temblor has reached 205 in the prefecture, with 23 severely injured.

The 7.1-magnitude Kumamoto earthquake registered 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the city of Uki and the town of Hikawa.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]