Nagasaki Hibakusha Urges Pursuit of Peace, Not War Preparations

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--A hibakusha survivor of the atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki has said that world leaders should work to avoid wars instead of war preparations as she is concerned that global reliance on nuclear deterrence is gaining momentum.

Tadako Kawazoe, 82, chair of the A-Bombs Survivors Liaison Council of the Nagasaki Peace Action Center, or Hibakuren, has no memory of the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 9, 1945, in the closing days of World War II, because she was only a year old at the time. She has campaigned for peace based on testimonies of and notes taken by her mother and aunt.

Kawazoe was being fed lunch by her 16-year-old aunt, who was a student, at her Nagasaki home, located 2.5 kilometers from ground zero, when the blast from the bomb caused the roof and tatami mats of the home to shift. She was not injured, but four relatives, including her grandmother, died in the blast and were found burned.

She began working as an elementary school teacher after graduating from university. In 1970, she was invited by a senior colleague to join an association of teachers who survived the atomic bombing.

In the association, Kawazoe worked with fellow teachers to create teaching materials for peace education. "We had to make teaching materials from scratch because we did not have any, but that was fun," she recounted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]