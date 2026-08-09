Nagasaki Mayor Calls Nukes "Absolute Evil" in Peace Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki in this year's peace declaration on Sunday reiterated the atomic-bombed city's call for the abolition of nuclear weapons, describing them as an absolute evil.

The theory of nuclear deterrence, advocated mainly by nuclear weapons states, "is extremely dangerous and fragile," Suzuki said, reading the declaration at a memorial ceremony on the 81st anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city. "Nuclear weapons are not a necessary evil but an absolute evil, and can never coexist with humanity."

The mayor urged world leaders to "act with urgency to restore multilateralism and the rule of law, in accordance with the values of the United Nations Charter," adding, "Please return to the United Nations' founding spirit of protecting human dignity and fundamental human rights, as well as achieving lasting peace and the shared prosperity of all humanity through international cooperation."

The ceremony, sponsored by the Nagasaki municipal government and held at the city's peace park near the hypocenter of the Aug. 9, 1945, bombing in the closing days of World War II, was attended by representatives from 98 countries, including nuclear powers, and the European Union. Taiwan attended the annual ceremony for the second straight year.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass did not attend the ceremony, and the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo participated instead.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]